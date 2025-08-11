Salt Lake County resident arrested for allegedly abusing child and uploading video

SALT LAKE COUNTY — West Valley City police have arrested a Salt Lake County resident after officials say they were caught uploading video of a child being abused. Jodee Davis, 31, was arrested on Friday and faces aggravated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

According to court documents, on August 6, the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead from the Jacksonville office regarding an individual located in Salt Lake County uploading child sexual abuse material to an online forum. Investigators say the material was found to belong to Davis, and they tracked the upload of the material to Davis' home in Salt Lake County.

When detectives received a residential search warrant for Davis' home and arrested Davis, they say they admitted to abusing the minor and recording the abuse. According to Davis, the video was uploaded and distributed more than 200 times online.

Jodee Davis is being held without bail.