Sandy City police searching for man accused of assaulting 87-year-old

SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect they say assaulted an 87-year-old man.

According to the Sandy City Police Department, the suspect who was seen driving a blue GMC truck was involved in an aggravated assault against an 87-year-old man in the area of 8300 South Terrace Drive. The alleged assault happened on May 9th at around 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sandy City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #22048.

Neighbors in the area are also asked to check their surveillance footage for images of the suspect.

