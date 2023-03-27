Sandy man sentenced to 10 years in prison for incident involving officer shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Sandy man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a 2021 incident that led to a police officer being shot.

Sean Dejesus Darragh, 54, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 8, 2021, officers with the Sandy City Police Department were serving a search warrant on Darragh's home when an exchange of gunfire broke out, leading to SWAT officer Sgt. Greg Moffit being hit and suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Darragh was also hit by gunfire during the exchange and was transported to the hospital.

Darragh was found guilty of possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of a mixture containing meth when he opened fire at officers entering his home.

In May 2022, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled the officer-involved shooting was justified.

“The impact of this drug trafficking crime could have been far worse,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah.