Sandy police looking for credit card fraud suspects

Sandy Police Department
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 10, 2021
SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department is looking for help in identifying three credit card theft suspects.

According to police, the three suspects used someone else's credit card during a recent trip to Home Depot.

"These three decided to do some home improvement projects using someone else's credit card," the department tweeted Thursday.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact police at 801-568-7200.

