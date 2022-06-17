Sandy suspect who attempted to lure children arrested

SANDY, Utah — A man who allegedly tried to lure two Sandy children into his SUV last week has been arrested on charges related to sexual contact with underage girls.

Braiden Riley, 19, is believed to be the person seen attempting to get elementary-aged children into his silver Volkswagen Tiguan on June 6 and June 9 in the area of 11000 to 11400 east of 700 East. Police shared several images of the suspect in hopes of getting the public's help in identifying him.

According to the Utah Attorney General's Office, Riley allegedly solicited sex from two underage victims in exchange for marijuana or vape cartridges. The office claims Riley would pose as a 15-year-old on social media to solicit young girls between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

Agents with the Attorney General's SECURE Task Force and the Sandy and Taylorsville police departments arrested Riley on Thursday at his apartment in Sandy. He was charged with two counts of human trafficking of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child and one count of enticing a minor.

Riley is currently being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.