Search for runaway Utah teen and baby turns up arrest on drug and gun charges

OREM, Utah — Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force have made an arrest for possession of drugs and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct following an investigation into a missing 16-year-old runaway and her 15-month-old baby. Jonathan Espinoza, 20, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on August 6 the task force was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence of Espinoza at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Village Lane in Orem.

However, on the afternoon of August 9, Orem Police were made aware of a runaway out of American Fork. Investigators say the runaway had reportedly been hanging out with Espinoza at his home. The parents of the girl told officials they were concerned about their daughter's use of drugs around the baby.

Orem police responded to the home of Espinoza, and when they knocked on the door, a female, who was not the runaway, answered. Police explained they had a search warrant, and two other males, including Espinoza, came out of the home.

The 16-year-old runaway was not found inside the residence, but the 15-month-old baby was located asleep on a mattress on the floor. The family responded to the apartment to pick up the infant.

Inside the apartment, detectives say they found numerous nicotine vape products as well as a large amount of THC vape products and a Glock handgun.