Two dead, one injured in West Valley City shooting; suspects in custody

Police respond to West Valley City where two people were killed in a shooting along the Mountain View Corridor
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 13, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting in West Valley City on Thursday. Police say multiple suspects are in custody following the incident which occurred on a sidewalk along 4100 South and the Mountain View Corridor.

Several Granite School District schools are under lockdown due to the shooting.

Hunter High School, Hunter Junior High, Hillside and Whittier Elementary Schools are all under the order and have had their exterior doors secured. No one is being allowed on or off school campuses, and outdoor activities have been paused.

Parts of the Mountain View Corridor are currently closed to traffic.

