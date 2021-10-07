Shooting suspect shot self during standoff, police say

ROCKVILLE, Utah — The suspect at the center of Wednesday's active shooter situation in southern Utah was identified as police released new details about the events leading up to his capture.

According to officials, officers in Hurricane were called after Shannon Alan Griffin, 55, allegedly threatened a man and his daughter with a knife on State Street before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Ron Chaffin / St. George News

After spotting Griffin driving nearby, an officer was able to stop Griffin, who then refused to comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. Griffin fled the traffic stop and began to lead officers on a pursuit.

While traveling eastbound on SR-9 near Zion National Park, officials say Griffin fired a weapon at vehicles he passed as he traveled at speeds over 100 mph through Hurricane, LaVerkin and Virgin. Investigators later identified 10 vehicles that had been shot at during the events of the pursuit.

Ron Chaffin / St. George News A car is seen after it was shot at during a pursuit between Police agencies and a suspect on SR-9, Rockville, Utah

Due to safety concerns for others, officers from the Springdale-Zion Canyon Police Department attempted to deflate Griffin's tires near milepost 25, but were only able to puncture one tire, while an officer also fired a shot at Griffin.

The pursuit ended when Griffin stopped his vehicle in Rockville and began exchanging gunfire with two police officers before fleeing into the neighborhood. It was at that time that police sent an alert warning residents of an armed suspect in the area.

FOX 13

At 6:15 p.m., Griffin was located in the backyard of a home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

No one else was seriously injured during the incident.