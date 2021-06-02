SLCPD identifies victim in fatal weekend shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Salt Lake City.

Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, around midnight, SLC Police responded to reports of shots fired at a party near 2500 East and 1700 South.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, SLCPD announced that the victim was 19-year-old Malik Saeed.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends," the department wrote.

No suspects have been publicly named, but police believe they may have been driving a lime green Dodge Charger or Challenger with black stripes. It may also have damage to the rear end from an accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-91425.