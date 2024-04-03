Son charged in connection to pit bull attack that killed mother

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Charges were filed against a Taylorsville man and owner of a pack of seven pit bulls that attacked and killed his mother in October.

Jeremy Miller, 38, was charged with seven counts of attack by animal, class B misdemeanors, in connection to the fatal incident.

"The defendant did, having charge, care, custody or control of any animal, even if such care or custody was temporary, allow that animal to attack any person, domestic animal or fowl, or any species of protected wildlife. The person having charge, care, custody or control is strictly liable for this offense," documents read.

On October 31, police responded to the backyard of a home near 4800 South and 2900 West after 63-year-old Sandra Miller called for help, saying she had been "attacked and bitten by several dogs," that lived in the home with her and belonged to her son.

In total, seven dogs, including a mother and father pit bull as well as their five puppies, were part of a violent pack responsible for the attack, officials later stated.

When they arrived at the home, officers used pepper spray to corral the dogs in a group while paramedics took the woman to be treated for critical injuries to her legs, hands and face.

One week after the attack, Sandra Miller died of her injuries.

"The dogs were still extremely aggressive, and it took multiple Taylorsville city police officers and animal control officers to keep the dogs away from the victim and contained in the yard," charging documents read.

Once Miller was taken to safety, officers tried to approach the dogs and the mother tried to escape from the group. Charging documents state the dog was shot at least six times as she posed a danger to the public.

Officers later contacted Jeremy Miller and he arrived at the home, which he shared with his mother, about 20 minutes later, court documents state.

"[He] was clearly upset about his fence being damaged and his dogs being taken by animal control," documents read in part.

The remaining five puppies and the father dog were turned over to animal services officials, who began an investigation into the attack shortly after it happened.