Woman dies week after being attacked by violent pack of dogs

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville woman who had her leg amputated and was critically injured died one week after being attacked by a violent pack of pit bulls at her home.

She was attacked by a pack of seven pit bull dogs, including a mother dog, father dog and their five puppies, who belonged to her adult son and lived at the home with her.

READ: One dog killed, another on the loose after attacking people in Davis County

Officials initially reported the woman called police on the afternoon of November 1 and said she had been attacked by dogs in the backyard of her home.

When authorities arrived, they used pepper spray to get the dogs away from the woman in order to get her out of the yard.

The woman was then rushed to the hospital with "extensive" injuries to her legs, hands and face. Officials told FOX 13 News the woman died of her injuries on Monday.

Once the woman was out of the yard, officials tried to approach the pack of dogs and shot and killed the mother dog, who officials said posed a risk to responding police and animal control officers.

The owner of the dogs turned the rest of the animals over to West Valley City Animal Services.

An investigation into the incident and what led up to the attack is continuing by West Valley City officials.