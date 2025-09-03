St. George school bus driver arrested on suspicion of downloading child sex abuse material

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A bus driver in the Washington County School District was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found him in possession of child pornography.

The St. George Police Department said their division of Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the Utah Attorney General's Office that the suspect, Daniel Workman, was downloading "Child Sex Abuse Materials" — the legal term for any pornographic photos or videos involving children.

SGPD served a search warrant Wednesday at Workman's home. It's not yet clear what they found or seized during the search.

Workman was arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a minor, and police say he faces 20 counts.

Police learned that Workman was a school bus driver, and the district was informed of the arrest.

The department urges anyone with information about the case to contact them at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 25P021102.