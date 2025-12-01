Man dies in southern Utah after car slides into him while assisting crash victims

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 57-year-old Las Vegas resident is dead following a crash in southern Utah, where he was struck by a sliding car while trying to assist victims of another crash. Authorities have identified the victim as Richard Ross.

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, the initial crash happened on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., near the corner of Spring Drive and Movie Ranch Road in Duck Creek.

A third car stopped to assist and check on the occupants of the other vehicles. Ross was standing next to the vehicles when a third vehicle traveling downhill slid into him and the original vehicles.

Medical care was provided, but Ross passed away at the scene. His body was then transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office in Salt Lake City.