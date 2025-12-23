St. George delivery driver arrested following crash that injured one

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A pizza delivery driver in southern Utah is facing charges following a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. The crash victim's identity hasn't been released by police.

Lacie Nikole Winder, 26, was arrested Friday and faces charges of negligently operating a vehicle, distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, on Friday at around 6:08 p.m., officers were called to 1300 West Sunset Boulevard for a reported traffic collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground in front of a silver Kia Sorento. That man was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown. However, court documents state that he reportedly had no brain activity.

Officers spoke to Winder, who stated that she was driving on Sunset Boulevard to deliver pizzas and didn't see the bike before striking it. Winder also admitted to officers that she had a medical marijuana card.

Police asked Winder if she had marijuana in her vehicle, which she admitted to. According to investigators, Winder confirmed to officers that she bought the drugs in Nevada and brought them into Utah.

Detectives asked Winder about the last time she used marijuana was and she stated that she hadn't used it since the previous night. However, as the investigation continued, Winder changed the time of last use to 4:00 a.m. the morning of the crash.

A short time later, Winder would again update the time of her last use, this time claiming she last smoked at 11:00 a.m.

Investigators conducted field sobriety tests on Winder and determined her to be under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Lacie Nikole Winder has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 30. FOX 13 News will follow this story and bring more information as it becomes available.