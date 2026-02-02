Pilot critically injured in southern Utah helicopter crash

HURRICANE, Utah — A pilot was critically injured after a helicopter crashed in southern Utah on Monday afternoon.

According to the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue Department, the helicopter crashed just after 1 p.m. in a residential section of the Silver Reef area of Leeds.

Following the crash, the pilot was transported to St. George Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition, while another person who was on board refused treatment at the scene and said they would go to the hospital on their own.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue Photos show helicopter crash in southern Utah, near Leeds, on Monday, February 2, 2026.

No structures were damaged in the accident, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted about the crash.

