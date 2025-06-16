St. George man allegedly breaks into home, stating that God told him he would find a wife

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man in St. George is now facing charges after police say he broke into a home in southern Utah, claiming that God had sent him there. Kortney Leon Ahlstrom, 43, was arrested Monday morning.

According to court documents, on Monday at around 6:36 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of East 2080 South in St. George. The victim told police that a man had entered their home through an unlocked garage door.

Investigators say the victim found Ahlstrom in the kitchen actively eating their food. When confronted, Ahlstrom allegedly told the victim that God had "led him there to find a wife."

Ahlstrom left the scene on a red four-wheeler. Officers later stopped him on the vehicle but say he was immediately non-compliant and resisted orders to step off the four-wheeler.

Officers tased Ahlstrom before putting him under arrest. Detectives say the four-wheeler that Ahlstrom was riding had been stolen just hours before in the Santa Clara/Ivins jurisdiction.

Kortney Leon Ahlstrom faces charges of burglary of a dwelling, receive or transfer stolen vehicle, theft, and interfering with a peace officer.