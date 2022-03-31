St. George mother arrested on child sex abuse charges involving daughter

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George woman was arrested on multiple charges relating to child sex abuse, including rape, involving her young daughter.

Overall, Laura Ann Regg, 35, faces 15 counts following an investigation that began with a tip from the child's aunt in January.

According to the probable cause statement, family members caring for the child and her brother learned the 12-year-old girl had been molested while living in St. George. While speaking with detectives, the girl said the abuse began when she was 9-years-old while living with Regg and her stepfather, Travis Regg.

The girl described multiple instances of abuse involving both her mother and stepfather.

During one of the incidents, Regg told her daughter, who was 10 at the time, that she was "proud" of her. Another time, the girl said her mother used a syringe to give her something so that the sexual abuse wouldn't hurt.

The girl said she didn't tell anyone about the abuse "because her parents told her if she did they would go to prison," according to court documents.

While in custody on other charges at Washington County Purgatory, Regg denied any of the accusations made by her daughter, saying "they had a good bond, but nothing out of the ordinary." She said she believes her daughter is making it up because Regg's family doesn't like her husband.

It's not known if Travis Regg has been charged yet with any crime.