Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Salt Lake Indoor Swap Meet; Suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are still on the hunt for a man who fired a gun at employees before robbing a jewelry booth over the weekend.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered "Salt Lake's Indoor Swap Meet," located at 1550 W. 3500 South in West Valley City.

Wearing a mask, he walked up to a booth that sold jewelry, pulled out a gun, shot at the booth's employees, then smashed the jewelry cases with a hammer and stole what police said was a large amount of merchandise.

West Valley City Police said the suspect fired five shots at the employees, as seen in the video above. Fortunately, only one employee was grazed by a bullet and was not seriously injured. Police said Sunday that the employee didn't even seek medical treatment.

Police responded to the scene and tried to find the suspect using K-9s and a containment area, but they were unable to locate him.

The robbery victims told police that they believed the suspect was a Hispanic man standing between 5'8" to 6' tall. He was wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, tan boots, with sunglasses and an American flag bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact WVCPD at 801-965-5200 or email majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov. Department officials said tips can be made anonymously.