Suspect allegedly stabbed man on UTA train

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed another person while riding on a UTA train Saturday.

The man was allegedly exiting a southbound FrontRunner train at the North Temple station at around 5 p.m. when he stabbed the victim with a large hunting knife.

After the stabbing incident, the man walked to North Temple and disappeared.

According to police, the man originally boarded the train in Ogden.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and shoes with white soles, and had a black backpack with white letters on the arm strap.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police at 801-287-3937.