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Suspect arrested after road rage incident, shelter-in-place in West Jordan

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West Jordan Police Department (via Twitter)
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WEST JORDAN, Utah — A suspect is in custody after allegedly pulling a weapon on someone during a road rage incident, then forcing a temporary lockdown near their home when police responded.

West Jordan Police said the ordeal began with a road rage incident, in which the suspect brandished a weapon.

Then around 6 p.m., police received calls reporting the suspect with a weapon near Yellowwood Lane and Callery Lane.

Officers located the suspect after about 30-45 minutes of searching. However, they said the suspect was uncooperative. Out of an abundance of caution, police issued a "shelter in place" order to the homes immediately surrounding the suspect's home.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident within the next hour.

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