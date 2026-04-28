'It sucks!' Commuters irked over delays caused by I-80, I-215 closures

SALT LAKE CITY — When I moved to Utah to work at FOX 13 News, I picked a place close to work to live: only. 8 minutes door-to-door. Now, because of a massive highway construction shutdown, that commute takes a little planning — and I’m not the only one re-calculating.

“It sucks," said one driver. "It’s a pain in the ___ to get around.”

For people who work near Interstate 80 and Interstate 215, the detours that went into effect over the weekend aren’t just annoying — they’re costing time.

“It took us an hour longer in our day. It’s pretty significant, considering our stops are maybe five minutes away from each other,” shared another commuter.

Right now, the big problem is getting from I-80 to southbound I-215. The Utah Department of Transportation has closed connecting ramps through late June. And it’s not just there, as closures are also impacting Redwood Road and California Avenue.

UDOT explained that the closures are all part of one of its biggest ongoing projects.

“We’re repaving about 25 miles of I-215 on the west side, and also redoing about 30 different bridges," said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

More is coming.

"You’re going to see a lot of ramp closures this spring and summer… and it’s important to check in so you don’t get stuck in delays," Gleason added.

But for drivers already losing time, knowing why they're being delayed doesn’t make the detour any shorter.

UDOT is urging drivers to check the roads before they leave, because the route that works today may not work tomorrow.