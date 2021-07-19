Suspect arrested in 2018 stabbing death of Utah woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A longtime person of interest in the 2018 stabbing death of a woman in Salt Lake City has been arrested.

Salt Lake City police announced Monday that Kidus Yohannes, 34, has been arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Candace Samples.

"Homicide investigations are sometimes long and complicated but we never rest, and cases are never "cold." the department tweeted.

On Nov. 18, 2018, Samples was stabbed to death near 477 North and 300 West. Another man was also critically injured during the incident.

Days later, police named Yohannes as a person of interest and served a warrant on him to collect DNA.

Family told FOX 13 at the time that Samples was homeless, and was in and out of touch with others.

“I just kind of knew a general idea of where she was roaming around,” said Celeste Swift, Samples' sister.

Swift said they often tried to help Samples, but with minimal success.

“She ran away quite a few times,” Swift said. “We just hoped that she would bounce back, but she just never did.”