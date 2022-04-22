Suspect arrested in Salt Lake City stabbing assault

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an assault that left a woman bleeding heavily Thursday after being stabbed in a Salt Lake City neighborhood.

Dontel Cowans faces one charge of aggravated assault after being located near the area where the woman was found Thursday morning.

Police received a 911 call when a resident found the woman unresponsive in an alley in the 200 block of East Hampton Avenue. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Evidence from the scene and a nearby vehicle belonging to Cowans led detectives to his home where he was arrested and taken into custody. Cowans was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

“This case highlights the outstanding ability of our department to quickly and effectively coordinate and communicate during a rapidly unfolding investigation,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Our patrol officers, detectives, members of our specialty units and crime lab technicians never let up in their pursuit of justice. These investigations require dedicated members of law enforcement, and I’m proud we have that caliber of excellence throughout our department.”

The woman underwent emergency surgery after being taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.