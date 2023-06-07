Suspect identified, arrested following fatal Eagle Mountain road rage crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 30-year-old man has been arrested and faces two charges of manslaughter following a fatal accident stemming from a road rage incident in Eagle Mountain last weekend.

On Wednesday, Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, turned himself in to the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork where he was booked on the second-degree degree manslaughter charges and one count of reckless driving.

Rodney Salm and passenger Michaela Himmelberger were driving Sunday on SR-73 when they were hit head on by a Ford F-150 driven by Matheson.

Prior to the accident, police say Matheson was following close behind a Nissan Maxima before ramming into its side while trying to pass on the road shoulder. Matheson then lost control of his truck and rammed into the Porsche driven by Salm which was headed in the opposite direction.

Both 48-year-old Salm and 47-year-old Himmelberger were pronounced dead at the scene. Matheson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office did not originally identify Matheson or announce the charges until Wednesday when he was taken into custody. Matheson turned himself in after deputies had told his family that he would officially charged,