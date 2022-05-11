Suspect identified in Grand County double murder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the double murder of a married couple outside Moab last August.

In a release Wednesday, Adam Pinkusiewicz was named the suspect connected to the deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. The couple's bodies were found on Aug. 18 at a campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

According to the sheriff's office, Pinkusiewicz told another person that he had killed the women and had provided details that only investigators were aware of.

Pinkusiewicz later died by suicide at an unknown date after leaving the state.

Officials say Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald's in Moab where Turner also worked. At the time of the murders, he was identified as a person of interest.

The sheriff's office said investigators are now processing "critical and newly discovered evidence," including Pinkusiewicz's car, a 2007 Yaris after it was located and seized.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information on Pinkusiewicz or his vehicle to contact the department by calling 435-259-8115