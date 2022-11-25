Suspect in 2021 murder of Utah radio DJ arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The suspect in the murder of a local radio DJ, who allegedly fled the country after killing the woman in October 2021, has finally been arrested.

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was charged a year ago with killing 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla. Castilla was more well-known by her on-air name "Gaby Ramos" when she worked at the Salt Lake area radio station "La Mas Picosita."

Burciaga-Perea allegedly shot Castilla multiple times at close range inside a Taylorsville home on Oct. 17, 2021. Police said he then fled to Mexico.

Taylorsville Police announced Friday that he was apprehended in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as federal and state agents in Mexico.

Burciaga-Perea and Castilla had been in a relationship, but authorities said they discovered the pair had broken up multiple times because of Burciaga-Perea's alleged issues with jealousy.

Taylorsville Police thanked the many agencies, ranging from local and federal in the U.S. to those in Mexico, for helping them to finally capture the alleged fugitive.

"Because Burciaga-Perea is a Mexican citizen and was in Mexico, TVPD did not have any authority to detain him despite his known location, which prompted further legal proceedings to have him arrested," the department wrote in Friday's announcement. “The process was tedious and painstaking, but we are grateful for this significant step toward resolution and justice.”

Burciaga-Perea is in federal police custody in Mexico pending an extradition hearing.