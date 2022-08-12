Suspect in American Fork police shooting, AMBER Alert arrested

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A man who was at the center of an AMBER Alert earlier this week following a confrontation with police outside a Walmart in American Fork has been found and arrested.

American Fork Police announced Friday that 29-year-old Danny Sihalath was found on Thursday and taken into custody after being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the initial incident.

He was booked on suspicion of several charges:



Reckless Endangerment (3 counts)

Aggravated Assault

Evading

Failure to Stop at the Command of an Officer

Retail Theft

American Fork Police said the incident began Tuesday night when some Walmart employees saw Sihalath opening packages and trying to shoplift. When officers arrived, they saw him leaving the store and running to a vehicle.

Officers started issuing commands, which Sihalath ignored, and a female passenger got out of the car. Police said he then drove off, hitting the woman in the process.

A Utah County Sheriff's deputy fired several shots as Sihalath drove off. Witnesses told FOX 13 News they saw Sihalath driving toward officers before he left the area altogether. The woman's son was in the car with him, so an AMBER Alert was sent out. The child was found safe on Wednesday.

The woman, who police said had some kind of family relationship with Sihalath, was treated and released at the scene by paramedics.