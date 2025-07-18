Suspect in custody following shooting on State Street in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A shooting suspect is in custody following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Midvale Thursday night. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Unified Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers were in the area of State Street and 7200 South when a 41-year-old man was seen flagging down officers and telling them he had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and, according to officials, is in fair condition.

While investigators were at the scene of the shooting, collecting evidence, they say another person approached police and claimed to be the shooter. Detectives tell FOX 13 News that they interviewed and arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Dakota Pierce. A weapon was also collected by police.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.