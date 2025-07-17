Gov. Cox claims 'No Kings' protest organizers were warned that using peacekeepers was 'bad idea'

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said organizers of the "No Kings" protest were warned that using peacekeepers at the event was a "bad idea" before one person was killed during the march last month.

Fashion designer Afa Ah Loo was shot and killed while participating in the June 14 protest and march when a peacekeeper hired for security shot at a man he believed was a threat for legally carrying an AR-15 rifle. A stray bullet struck Ah Loo, who died after being transported to the hospital.

"That was an absolute tragedy," Cox said at his monthly news conference. "I can tell you that [organizers] were warned months and months and months ago that it was a bad idea to have these peacekeepers be a part of what they were attempting to do, and that it could lead to something tragic like this, and sadly it did."

Cox said government officials work closely with organizations around the state to ensure all events are safe.

"We meet with organizations as much as possible to help them plan for their protests in ways that will protect the people that are there protesting as well as the citizens of the state, and sometimes tragedies happen, and this is one of those unfortunate examples," the governor said.

Although acknowledging Ah Loo's death was a tragedy, Cox added that the state did all it could do.

"[The Department of Public Safety] said it's a bad idea. You can do it. It's not illegal. There's nothing illegal about it. It's just a bad idea, and they said, 'Well, we think it's a good idea,' end of conversation."

The man carrying the rifle was jailed for nearly a week after the shooting before being released as the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office determines whether charges, if any, will be filed.

"I don't know who's ultimately responsible, but I think a lot of people are responsible for what happened, and it's a terrible tragedy," Cox said. "My heart goes out to [Ah Loo's] family. I think again, mistakes were made by the organizers, by the peacekeepers, by the protester who brought his rifle,

"Lots of mistakes were made."