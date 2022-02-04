Watch
Suspect in Salt Lake City stabbing arrested in Oregon

Salt Lake City Police Department
Daniel Ethrington is wanted for allegedly stabbing someone at an apartment complex
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 04, 2022
PENDLETON, Oreg. — The suspect accused of stabbing a man in Salt Lake City earlier this week has been taken into custody in Oregon.

Daniel Etherington, 46, was arrested by the Oregon State Police on Friday and booked into the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.

Early Wednesday, Etherington allegedly attacked a woman at an apartment complex near 1450 South and West Temple. When the woman's boyfriend intervened to stop the attack, he was stabbed multiple times by Etherington.

Following the incident, Etherington refused to stop when approached by officers and fled the scene.

Police warned that Etherington was considered armed and dangerous, and that he should not be approached due to safety reasons.

Over the last two decades, Etherington had amassed an extensive criminal history across Salt Lake. He has previously faced multiple felonies including making terroristic threats, many cases of assault on others, including police officers.

