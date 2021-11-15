Suspect in Sandy home robbery steals $17,000 in cash, property

SANDY, Utah — Police say a man walked into a Sandy home and stole thousands in cash and property before fleeing in a car.

Photos of the bold suspect show him wearing a camouflage jacket, hat and mask as he left the home with stolen goods in hand.

*Help us identify this male!* The suspect entered the victim's home and stole approximately $17,000 worth of cash and property (including a handgun) from the residence. The suspect drove a 2016-2019 white Nissan Sentra. Notice the two different rims. (801) 799-3000. pic.twitter.com/Kr99JJRXVf — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) November 15, 2021

Authorities say the suspect stole approximately $17,000 worth of items, including a handgun, during the robbery.

The suspect drove away from the home in a 2016-2019 white Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.