Suspect in Sandy home robbery steals $17,000 in cash, property

Sandy Police Department
Sandy Suspect.jpg
Posted at 4:06 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:06:51-05

SANDY, Utah — Police say a man walked into a Sandy home and stole thousands in cash and property before fleeing in a car.

Photos of the bold suspect show him wearing a camouflage jacket, hat and mask as he left the home with stolen goods in hand.

Authorities say the suspect stole approximately $17,000 worth of items, including a handgun, during the robbery.

The suspect drove away from the home in a 2016-2019 white Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

