Suspect on the loose after stabbing dad in Spanish Fork, causing critical wounds

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The suspect in a domestic violence stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon in Utah County is at large.

Spanish Fork Police said they were called to the area of 1700 East Canyon Road around 3:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident. It began with a 64-year-old man and his 30-year-old son getting into an argument. Then, according to police, the father hit the son with a broom. The son retaliated by stabbing his dad multiple times in the face and the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled from the scene and has not been located as of Saturday evening. However, police did not give his name or any description.

This incident comes less than a day after another domestic violence incident that possibly involved a stabbing. In Payson late Friday night, a man allegedly killed one person and wounded another, both receiving lacerations on and around their heads.

