Suspect's girlfriend details what led to murder of Santaquin Sgt. Hooser in search warrant

SALT LAKE CITY — In newly unsealed court documents, a woman who was in the semi-truck driven by Michael Jayne told police her account of what led up to the fatal incident where Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser was killed.

A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News states a detective interviewed the woman after the fatal incident happened, where she reported she had been dating Jayne.

The woman said she flew to Arizona to meet Jayne for a truck hauling job, where they made their way to California and then through Las Vegas, documents state.

"At some point between Las Vegas, Nevada and Beaver, Utah, the female advised Michael and her ingested methamphetamine at an unknown truck stop," court documents report.

After consuming the drugs, the woman told police Jayne's behavior became violent and she got out of the cab of his truck, waiting at a Flying J truck stop in Beaver.

Officials previously reported Jayne returned to the truck stop multiple times, trying to convince the woman to return to the truck.

The woman told police that at one point, Jayne brought bear spray and a knife into the truck stop and threatened her.

While the woman said she didn't think Jayne would use the bear spray in public, he eventually, "came to the same side of the bench as the female and placed the blade of the knife over her clothes into the area of her kidneys," which is when she agreed to get back in the truck.

Later that night, the pair stopped to sleep in the truck, when Jayne woke up on Sunday, May 5 and "began yelling about Hells Angel gang members being after him," documents report.

The search warrant details that Jayne then called 911 to say a "Hells Angel gang member was on the trailer of his truck."

As Jayne was driving erratically, the woman said she was afraid they would be involved in an accident and wrote her name as well as "HELP ME" and "Michael Jayne Took me" on a piece of paper, documents state.

Eventually, the woman told police she felt the truck take an exit and heard a traffic stop being initiated.

Officials previously reported that during the traffic stop, the woman jumped out of the cab of the truck and ran toward police. The search warrant clarifies that the woman had her hands up screaming that Jayne was going to hurt her.

Once the woman was with Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser and Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dustin Griffiths, Jayne allegedly drove the semi-truck away from the scene and made a sharp U-turn, hitting and killing Hooser.

FOX 13 news previously reported that after allegedly killing Hooser, Jayne stole several other vehicles before he was eventually apprehended in Vernal.

Documents state that police seized bear spray, a pocket knife, pepper spray and a black box cutter as part of the investigation.

During his first court appearance in May, Jayne was still visibly injured, appearing in a wheelchair and neck brace.

He is being charged withnine felony offences, including a Capital Felony of aggravated murder.