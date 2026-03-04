Suspended student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Taylorsville High School, threatening students

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A student who had already been suspended from Taylorsville High School was arrested on Monday for an incident last week, in which he allegedly brought a gun to campus and threatened a group of students with it.

Taylorsville Police said 18-year-old Uikilifi Taukeiaho drove to the school's parking lot on Friday around noon. They say he then "confronted" a group of minors. Witnesses said he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the group. He reportedly called them names, told them to go to a park to settle things, then drove away.

Taukeiaho was arrested on Monday on suspicion of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel, and unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon at school. Both are Class A misdemeanors.

The arrest report says Taukeiaho was suspended at the time and did not have permission to be on school grounds. However, neither police nor school officials said what the suspension was for.

Police said Taukeiaho was given his Miranda rights and then admitted to bringing a Glock 19 and brandishing it at the group during an argument.

The Granite School District said Taukeiaho had left campus by the time police arrived, so they did not issue any emergency procedures.

"Student safety is our primary concern and we are very grateful to those students who reported this and for the prompt response by the administration and law enforcement," an email from Principal Mark Ellermeier read, in part. "Bringing a weapon to school, real or fake, is very dangerous and has very serious repercussions including potential permanent removal from the school."

The principal also urged students and their families to report any unsafe behavior through the SafeUT app or via text: 801-664-2929. Tips can be made anonymously.