Following deaths of 3 men, Utah adult care service company has license revoked

SALT LAKE CITY — An adult care transportation provider in Salt Lake City has had its license revoked after an incident in which three men in the care of the program died of alleged carbon monoxide poisoning last month.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the day treatment license of Safe and Sound Services LCC had been revoked. The company, and its owners, Ruben and Desiree Feletoa, were informed by notice of the decision earlier this week.

"The Department is taking this action because of the Provider’s failure to provide applicable health and safety services for clients," the notice read.

On Feb. 6, three men in the care of Isaiah Pulu, a Safe and Sound Services driver, were allegedly left inside a running van for hours while it was parked in a closed garage. When Pulu returned to the van after eating, the men were found dead, likely of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pulu has been charged with the deaths of the three men and remains in jail after being denied bail.

In its notice, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services shared multiple instances of Safe and Sound LLC having been cited multiple times on various offenses following the incident this year, as well as some that occurred beforehand.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with a noncompliance to R380-80-5(10) for not providing supervision commensurate with the behaviors and needs of each client.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with 3 counts of noncompliance to R380-80-5(4) for not protecting three clients from abuse, harm, mistreatment and any action that may compromise the health and safety of clients.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with a noncompliance to R501-1-15(4) for not ensuring that a direct care staff received a background check clearance before working unsupervised with clients.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with a noncompliance to R501-14-4(3)(a)(c) for not ensuring the program’s roster was current in DACS and failed to separate employee who had left the program within 5 days of their separation from the program.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with a noncompliance to R501-14-5(2)(a) for not submitting a background check application for a staff member within two weeks from the date the applicant became associated with the licensee.



On February 24, 2026, the provider was cited with a noncompliance to R501-20-8(3) for not ensuring one staff to six person ratio was maintained.



On February 24, 2026, the provider received technical assistance for R501-1-4(2)(a) through (c) for staff not complying with program safe practices.



On January 26, 2026, the provider received technical assistance with R501-14-4(3)(b) for not completing all background check renewal procedures.



On January 26, 2026, the provider received technical assistance with R501-1-16(1)(a), (b(i)), and (m) for not having records of training with date completed, topic, and individual’s signed acknowledgment of training completion.



On March 12, 2024, the provider received a noncompliance to R501-1-15(4) for allowing a direct care staff to work unsupervised before having a background clearance.



On March 12, 2024, the provider received a noncompliance to R501-1-16(2)(a)-(q) for not having staff complete suicide training.

The department is scheduled to discuss the actions taken in a briefing for Wednesday morning.