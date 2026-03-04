Neighbors want road improvements as community mourns loss of high school student

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hearts are heavy in Magna and West Valley City after a Cyprus High School student died Tuesday in a rollover crash not far from campus.

A total of nine people were in the SUV that crashed. Four others were injured while four walked away.

West Valley Cyprus High School student killed, 4 injured in rollover crash Julia Sandor

The students were on the dirt road about 11:00 a.m., during a lunch break. It appears as though the SUV they were riding in hit a pile of dirt and rocks, causing it to roll.

A 15-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries.

Maria Lemalu lives right next to the crash site and says the unpaved part of the road can be busy at times.

“I’ve seen a lot of reckless driving where a lot of people are just speeding, back-and-forth," she said.

But Lemalu was shocked to hear what happened Tuesday morning.

“I think that’s really sad, really tragic. Especially since it’s just kids from the school that is right there," she said.

Magna Mayor Mick Sudbury mourned the tragic loss.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the young girl’s family as they face this unimaginable loss, and we are keeping the injured students and their families in our thoughts and prayers as they recover," his statement read in part. "This tragedy has deeply impacted our entire community. We stand united in grief and in support of the students, families, and school staff during this incredibly difficult time. Magna mourns alongside you."

The dirt road is technically in West Valley City, and their officers are handling the investigation.

“We believe speed to be involved," said Roxanne Vainuku, a spokesperson for the city. "Although, this is a dirt road; it wouldn’t necessarily be a tremendous amount of speed that would cause an accident like this. But it is an uneven surface and we do believe some speed may be involved.”

Meanwhile, crisis teams are available for students at Cyprus High.

“Definitely heartbreaking," said Granite School District spokesperson Mae Afoe. "You just can’t put into words the loss in the community. And again, we’re just here for support. We have support here at the school on the ground today, tomorrow, as long as it’s needed.”

Neighbors like Lemalu hope the road will be paved as soon as possible and that something like this never happens again.

“It is horrifying and I’m really sad for the families who, you know, had no idea that their kid would go to school and not be able to come back home. That’s really, really sad," she said.