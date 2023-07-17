Teen arrested for 2022 murder now charged in fatal stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — A teen who was previously charged with fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex last year is now charged in connection to a deadly stabbing outside a Salt Lake City nightclub in April.

Although just 17 years old, Julian Lopez has been charged with murder as an adult in the death of Oscar Vera, who was stabbed during a fight in the early morning hours of April 28. Vera died days later from his injuries.

During the investigation into the stabbing, police reviewed surveillance video that showed Lopez and others actually reengaging with Vera after the fight had ended before stabbing him.

The stabbing incident occurred a week before Lopez was arrested along with two other teenagers for the shooting of Elijah Brown in June 2022. According to court documents, Brown was hosting a birthday party when several people, including two of the teens, were kicked out.

The two teens, along with a third, later returned to the apartment and shot Brown through a shut door. It's not known which of the three teenagers fired the shots that killed Brown.

Documents state the teens made comments to each other such as "I can't believe we did that" and "they shot back" after the shooting.

