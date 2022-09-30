Teen arrested in Salt Lake City shooting death of 17-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name is not being released, but after being taken into custody Thursday he now faces charges of Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 10, police responded to a call of a shooting near 500 South Post Street. Officers located the victim, 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, with critical injuries.

After being transported to the hospital, Galicia-Rodriguez later died.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect had fired multiple rounds into Galicia-Rodriguez's car while he and a passenger were inside.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake City Homicide Squad and SWAT Team learned of the suspect's location and were able to apprehend him in West Jordan. After being taken into custody, the suspect was booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.