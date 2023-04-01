Teenager shot, killed after drug deal gone awry in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Four people have been arrested on various charges after a teenager was shot and killed in Tooele early Saturday morning.

Tooele City Police say the incident stemmed from an arrangement between two parties to meet up and purchase THC cartridges. Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas, 25, and his girlfriend Maricela Raburn, 23, arrived outside the Pit Stop Bar and Grill on Broadway Street along with their 4-month-old baby in the car.

Around 12:30 a.m., one teenager approached their car and got in the back seat. Velasquez-Galeas told police that another teenage boy then approached with a rifle in hand. Velasquez-Galeas said he felt threatened, so he pulled out his handgun and pointed it at the teens. A third teen then allegedly opened the car door and lunged at Velasquez-Galeas, who shot the 17-year-old.

The teen was taken to a Salt Lake area hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Raburn's account of what happened matched what Velasquez-Galeas said, according to police. They were both booked on suspicion of murder, endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony discharge of a firearm.

The other two teens involved in the incident, ages 17 and 15, were arrested for aggravated robbery and booked into juvenile detention. They were not publicly identified because they are minors.

The deceased victim's name has not been released.