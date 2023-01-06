Teens accused of assaulting Gateway Mall employee charged

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified and charged 13 juveniles who are accused of assaulting a man at The Gateway mall in November.

On Nov. 25, Salt Lake City police were called out to reports of a fight at the mall. When officers arrived, they learned an employee had asked several people on skateboards to leave the area. The group of approximately 17 people allegedly surrounded the employee and knocked him to the ground.

Police say the group "punched, kicked and stomped" on the 38-year-old man, with some using their skateboards during the fight.

The group was able to run away from officers before being identified. In December, police shared a photo of the teens involved in the incident, hoping for the public's help in identifying anyone in the group.

Of the 17 in the group, 13 of the suspects are now facing charges. Five were charged with Felony 2 Aggravated Assault and Felony 3 Riot, while eight others have been charged with Riot.

The man was taken to the hospital following the altercation with non-life-threatening injuries.