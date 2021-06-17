Third suspect arrested after man beaten to death in Magna by group

MAGNA, Utah — A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection after a man was beaten to death in Magna by a group.

Reports say 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz was chased down and beaten by a group of at least six people behind the Smith's at 8055 West 3500 South on Monday, June 14. Police found Ortiz unconscious and not breathing when they arrived at the scene.

The Unified Police Department solicited help from the public Wednesday in looking for Easton Jorge Esparsa, who they believed to be involved with the incident.

In an update Thursday, police said they were able to locate and arrest Esparsa.

Osyeanna Maria Martinez, 19, and Xandre Sky Hill, 18, were both jailed on charges of murder following the incident. Of the at least six people involved, at least one of the individuals was 13 years old.

How Esparsa was involved with the incident was not made immediately available.