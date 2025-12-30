Three arrested in Moab in connection with child torture investigation

MOAB, Utah — Three adults in Moab are facing child torture charges after police say they abused a child in their care for months, causing him to lose 13% of his body weight in just five months.

Jeremiah James Perkins, 39, Jennifer Perkins, 48, and Jonathan William Jarman, 28, were arrested by Moab police on Tuesday as they were walking away from their home.

According to court documents, the child first came into the guardianship of Jennifer Perkins, his stepmother, in March 2025. Jeremiah Perkins is his father, according to police, and Jarman is his stepbrother.

The victim's age was not specified, but court documents said he is in elementary school.

Investigators say on Oct. 15, an officer with the Moab Police Department, as well as a Department of Child and Family Services representative, observed the victim's frail build. The police officer says the victim was skeletal like with skin sunken into his body.

On Oct. 29, the victim was removed from the home and taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and refeeding syndrome.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was placed on a vegan diet. Detectives say they were able to confirm this diet through email exchanges and Jennifer admitting to it in an interview.

That diet, according to investigators, consisted mainly of vegetables and rice. However, witnesses told police that the victim would constantly be asking for snacks and would eat anything given to him quickly.

Police say that due to the child's extreme loss of weight, he consumed items of medical concern. Those items allegedly include Tums, DayQuil, and various toothpastes.

Detectives claim that Jennifer is an employee at a local hospital and when asked why she didn't seek medical attention for the victim, she replied that she didn't want to be in trouble.

The victim spoke to investigators and explained that he was locked in a dog kennel that was secured with zip ties four times.

On occasions when the victim didn't listen to Jeremiah, the victim claimed that he would be forced to strip to only his underwear and would be hog-tied with handcuffs and rope. During the incidents where the victim was hog-tied, he said he would be placed on a vent blowing cold air and left while only wearing their underwear. In one instance, the victim told police he had a ball gag placed in his mouth after he attempted to bite Jennifer.

The victim also claimed to have been forced to take cold showers on half a dozen occasions.

When medical staff evaluated the victim, he was found to have several bruises and scratches along his hips, legs, and feet. The victim told doctors that those injuries were from when he was left on the cold vent and tried to move away.

All three suspects are being held without bail. The child was removed from their care in October and is with a foster family, where he is "thriving," Moab Police Chief Lex Bell said.

"This is a disturbing case of severe abuse and torture of a child. We have worked diligently to put together a thorough investigation that we believe will give the prosecution the best chance to bring justice for our victim," Bell added.