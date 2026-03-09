70-year-old Utah woman still missing after car found abandoned

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Police say a missing Utah woman's car has been found, but she herself has not yet been located.

DeEtte Spencer, 70, was last seen on Jan. 26. She was seen at the Walmart in Price, and officials said she was returning home to Escalante in Garfield County after visiting family in Colorado.

On Sunday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said Spencer's white Buick Lucerne had been found. An employee with a utility company was checking wells in a remote area of Carbon County on Thursday when they saw Spencer's car and reported it to law enforcement.

A large group of volunteers and first responders began searching the nearby area on Friday, with the search continuing into Saturday. It involved an estimated 50-60 people from different counties, K-9s, drones, and even an airplane.

As of Sunday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said Spencer was still missing. They said they don't believe there was any foul play. They added that she "may have left the vehicle on foot due to issues with her car and wandered away."

A Utah Silver Alert is still active for Spencer, along with a national "attempt-to-locate" bulletin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-636-3251.