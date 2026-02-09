US 40 closed following crash that killed 2 in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A crash has left two people dead on US 40 in Duchesne County early Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday morning, two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck, crashed head-on on Highway 40 between Myton and Roosevelt. How the crash happened is still under investigation.

Troopers say both vehicles had a single occupant that were declared dead at the scene. Their identities haven't been released.

The highway patrol says the highway will be closed in both directions while their investigation takes place.

Another secondary crash happened near the initial crash site. Troopers say that the second crash involved two pickups, but nobody was injured.