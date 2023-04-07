Top defendant in polygamous Washakie Renewable Energy fraud sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge Friday sentenced a businessman that stole $511 million from a government biofuel program to 18 years in prison.

Jacob O. Kingston, 46, will receive credit for the 4 ½ years he’s been in custody. He was the chief executive of Washakie Renewable Energy and is the fourth member of his family to be sentenced in the scheme.

Another co-defendant, who is not kin to the others, Lev Dermen, is scheduled to be sentenced later Friday.

“I want to apologize sincerely to my family for the hurt that I caused,” Kingston told federal Judge Jill Parrish. “I even used my religion to justify things that I knew just was not right and part of that was committing fraud.”

Washakie promoted itself on television and other advertisements as taking used cooking grease, cornstalks and other biological materials and turning them into biodiesel at its plant . In reality, according to evidence in the case, Washakie made little fuel.

Instead, members of the polygamous Kingston family committed forgeries and frauds to collect a federal tax credit meant to stimulate biodiesel production. Washakie applied for more than $1 billion in credits and received about half that.

“I don’t believe it’s a faceless victim,” Parrish said. “The victim is every single individual in the country who is a taxpaying citizen.”

The U.S. government is trying to recoup the losses by seizing Washakie assets, as well as properties it believes was purchased with money laundered through the Kingston polygamous sect, also known as The Order and a related entity called the Davis County Cooperative Society.

Kingston’s legal wife, Sally Kingston, received a six year sentence on Wednesday. Thursday, Jacob Kingston’s brother Isiah Kingston was sentenced to 12 years; the two men’s mother, Rachel Kingston, received a seven year prison sentence.

All four Kingstons pleaded guilty in 2019 to crimes related to the fraud. Jacob and Isaiah Kingston testified against Dermen at his 2020 trial.

A Turkish businessman accused of benefiting from the scheme, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in October. Jacob Kingston is to testify against him, too.

This story will be updated.