Two arrested in connection to man found dead on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two men face homicide charges after being arrested in connection to a man found murdered last month on Bangerter Highway.

The body of Cesar Adan Martinez was found near 8000 South on February 26. An investigation following the discovery showed Martinez had multiple stab wounds, as well as injuries that led officials to say he had been thrown out of a vehicle traveling at high speeds.

Following the discovery, West Jordan police asked the public's help in finding Martinez's vehicle, which was not at the scene, but later located in Salt Lake City with police saying "a large amount of blood was found on the interior and exterior."

Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Ray Jaimes Cortez, 30, have both been arrested and face multiple charges, including criminal homicide by assault, obstruction of justice and aggravated robbery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a friend said another person answered Martinez's phone when he called the night before the body was found. The friend was told Martinez was "was at an apartment complex in West Valley City, Utah, and may need a ride because he had been drinking."

Later in the night, Martinez answered his phone and told his friend that he was back at his vehicle. Just before 2 a.m., Martinez called his friend and told him he was on his way to a relative's house before saying "watch out" in Spanish and hanging up.

Police say Carreto-Morales and Cortez had asked Martinez for a ride, and the two later took him to an apartment where "they hung out for a while." Before leaving the apartment, the suspects allegedly made a plan to rob Martinez, but instead, the group got into Martinez's Dodge Dakota and left the area.

While in the truck, an argument began, which ended with one of the suspects allegedly stabbing Martinez three times, while the other suspect opened the door to throw him out of the vehicle.

One of the suspects, either Carreto-Morales or Cortez, the affidavit doesn't describe which one, was taken into custody Tuesday and admitted to being with the other suspect when Martinez was murdered and found on the side of the highway. However, the suspect denied being the one who stabbed Martinez or pushing him out of the truck.