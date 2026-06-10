Two Logan court clerks charged with obstructing immigration proceedings, helping non-citizen evade ICE arrest

LOGAN, Utah — Two Utah court clerks have been arrested after they helped an individual with a warrant escape from a courthouse in Logan and evade arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials say.

Charges were filed against Jennifer Joma, 27, and Lauren Kelsey Morrow, 26, both residents of Logan. The women were indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of "Obstruction of Proceedings Before Departments and Agencies," "Harboring Illegal Aliens," and "Conspiracy to Transport and Harbor Illegal Aliens." In addition, Joma was charged with "Transporting Illegal Aliens."

According to the charges, Joma and Morrow were working at the Logan City Municipal Justice Court on April 9 when they learned that an ICE officer was there to arrest an non-citizen on an immigration warrant.

Authorities said the women misused a court database to check the immigration status of those in the court docket that day. They then allegedly led multiple individuals out of the courthouse through the back door without being seen by the ICE officer. The individual with the warrant was among those whom Morrow and Joma allegedly snuck out of the building.

The charges also stated that Joma drove three of the non-citizens away from the courthouse in her car and then returned to work.

Both women have been arrested and will make their first appearance at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. District Courthouse on Thursday.