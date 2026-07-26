Club 90 collects donations for families displaced by West Jordan apartment fire

SANDY, Utah — When employees at Club 90 in Sandy heard about the Cascade Springs Apartment fire in West Jordan on July 10, they sprang into action.

Led by manager Jeri Edmonds, they wanted to make sure they were here for the community.

Edmonds said the community that comes into Club 90 is so diverse, and people of all ages get along in their bar. Since it’s been around for such a long time, the people that come in are more than customers to them.

“Everyone gets along really well. We have our regular customers and they become just like family,” Edmonds said.

That’s why when Edmonds heard that one of them was in need, she immediately looked for a way to help.

“It was on the news when the fire started. I followed it all night, all day. I felt absolutely horrible for these families. Twenty-four families lost absolutely everything,” Edmonds said. “Then I found out that one of my regular customers were directly affected. She lost everything, so I wanted to do something. I wanted to help not only her but the rest of the families.”

Some families unable to return home after West Jordan apartment fire:

Some families unable to return home after West Jordan apartment fire

Edmonds reached out to see what families needed the most since they are displaced.

When she went to the co-owner of Club 90, there was no hesitation to help from Rachelle Valdez.

“It’s heartwarming. We need to take care of each other and sometimes when these things happen we hear about it and we kind of forget about it. So when Jeri asked if we could do, I said 'Absolutely.' And it’s going to remind people there are people who need us, and need our help,” Valdez said.

From now until Aug. 8, they’re taking donations and giving them directly to the people impacted by the Cascade Springs apartment fire.

“We have a list of all of the urgently needed items for these families, so what we’re asking our guests to do is bring a donation out for these families and lets see if we can give a little back,” Valdez said.

The list includes clothing, shoes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, diapers and wipes, and cat and dog food.

“We have amazing customers, and they love to donate and be charitable with each other and other people. We have a great system here. We have some donations from businesses and private donors,” Edmonds added.

They’re planning to have an even bigger donation event at Club 90 on Aug. 1.