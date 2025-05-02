Two people arrested in connection to late-night Farmington shooting

FARMINGTON, Utah — Two people are in custody following a shooting late Thursday night in Farmington. The names of the arrested haven't been released.

According to Farmington police, on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 1415 North Main Street on reports of multiple gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they found multiple handgun shell casings on the road on Main Street.

While officers were securing the scene, they say a vehicle when a man and woman inside pulled up to the officers. The man had visible injuries to his head and body, while the woman didn't appear to have any injuries.

Officers say that both people were uncooperative and noncompliant with police. Eventually, the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say they believe that the man and woman were traveling through the area when an altercation happened between the two. Detectives say, however, that the injuries to the man appear to be from being hit by a vehicle and not gunfire. Damage could also be seen on the vehicle, consistent with hitting something.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a handgun as well as drug materials and an open alcohol container.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there isn't a threat to the general public.