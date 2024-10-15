Two teenage suspects arrested following robberies at gas stations

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Two suspects, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, are now in custody following two gas station robberies early Tuesday morning.

Cottonwood Heights Police Department confirmed the arrests and robberies to FOX 13 News saying they happened starting at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The first robbery was at a 7-11.

The second robbery, which police say was done in a similar style and area to the 7-11 robbery, happened at a Maverik gas station at 1300 East 6855 South. That robbery happened at 3:09 a.m.

Police say that an adult man armed with an AR-15 rifle type grabbed the employee of the gas station forcing her to the cash register. It isn't clear yet just how much money was taken.

Midvale Police a short time later would begin tracking the vehicle they believed was involved in the robberies. They attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled.

The vehicle was found in South Salt Lake around 412 East 3460 South. There multiple agencies started to search for the suspects using drones, K-9s, and a DPS helicopter.

Following a short search, the suspects were taken into custody. Their names haven't been released.